Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:19 pm
Experts predict that Prince Harry will bless Sussex fans with rare’sightings’ in the UK this month

Despite his ongoing lawsuit against the British government, Prince Harry is expected to join the royal family this month for Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers, and Ian Vogler believe the Duke of Sussex will not miss the ode.

“He’s put himself in a difficult position to be honest because of the ongoing court case against the British Government, claiming that he can’t come back to the UK or bring his family because it’s too dangerous,” Mr Myers said.

“The fact that the Home Office took away his security is obviously a continuing issue.”

“I think if it was something like the Duke of Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving Service, that would probably change things a little bit because, as the Home Office has stated, he would be offered a special protected persons category and they would give him the appropriate support and protection.”

“We’re heading into the Invictus Games in April as well, so I’m sure we’ll see Harry, either at that service…,” Mr Vogler added.

“He has to come to that [Prince Philip’s Memorial Service].”

“I believe there will be some sightings of Harry by people looking for him.”

“I’m sure he’ll attend the memorial service.”

Harry ealrier claimed that he feels unsafe bringing family to the UK and thus asked the Home Office to fund his own security in the UK, an offer that was rejected.

At the time, Harry’s legal representatives stated that he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life.”

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home,” they said.

