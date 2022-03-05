Fans are taken aback by Gigi Hadid’s reaction to Dua Lipa’s dance

Dua Lipa made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” wearing some outrageous boots.

The “Levitating” singer shared a slew of photos and videos of herself dancing. “It’s always a good time in the @fallontonight studio!! thank you @jimmyfallon @geejulie AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy “she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

More than two million people liked her photos, and hundreds more commented.

Gigi Hadid was prominent among those who commented on Dua Lipa’s Instagram post.

Some fans were taken aback by Gigi’s comments, given that she is the sister of Anwar Hadid, Dua’s ex-boyfriend.

Anwar Hadid’s sisters, Bella and Gigi, have been ignoring Dua’s social media posts since news of the British singer’s breakup with Anwar Hadid broke out last year.