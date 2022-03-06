Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Farogh Naseem says reforms of law are need of the hour

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:48 pm
Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Sunday said the reforms of law were need of the hour. He said that it is a high time to ‘put ourselves in order’.

Read more: Fake news now unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of five years: Farogh Naseem

He stated this while addressing a book launching ceremony titled ‘Selected Judgements’ Volumes I, II and III Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi benches authored by the Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) of Pakistan Qazi Khalid Ali here at a local hotel. Former CJP Justice (Retd) Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Chairman of the FST Qazi Khalid Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister said the world had adopted a pattern to record evidence electronically. He said the lawyers resisted law reforms. He further said the bar associations were invited for their inputs pertaining to amendments to certain laws but they termed those as exploitation and rejected.

Farogh Naseem said that it had to be decided by the Pakistanis either to make reforms to laws or not. He said that the wives and children of judges in other countries had to follow a conduct but in Pakistan the things were different.

The minister said that judges were removed in other countries over wrong perception. He said, ‘We have to contemplate on how to steer the country in the right direction’. He said that we have to empower the country.

Read more: Govt committed to women empowerment by introducing new laws: Farogh Naseem

Farogh Naseem also lauded the efforts of FST chairman Qazi Khalid Ali. Earlier, he was presented a copy of the book launched.

Read More

4 hours ago
Pakistan will join no camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis, announces PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan will not join any...
5 hours ago
Opposition will return home with failed movement to dislodge govt: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said...
5 hours ago
Bilawal Zardari welcomes Nadeem Afzal Chan's re-joining PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warmly welcomed...
7 hours ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

LAHORE: Prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the...
8 hours ago
PM Imran defeated negative politics of opposition on every front: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan...
9 hours ago
PIA granted operating licences for Guangzhou, Xian stations: country manager

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted two more operating...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Usman Mukhtar takes Farhan Saeed's place in 'Kala Doriya’ opposite Sana Javed
1 min ago
Usman Mukhtar takes Farhan Saeed’s place in ‘Kala Doriya’ opposite Sana Javed

Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed were cast in the upcoming drama "Kala...
Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks
5 mins ago
Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks

Pakistan showbiz industry actress Maya Ali’s new photoshoot has gone viral on...
Leopard
5 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Leopard rescued from Meerut is released back into the wild. Netizens in love

The internet can't get enough of these rescue videos. This footage of...
Chennai Super Kings
7 mins ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings will launch its IPL title defence on March 26

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin the defence of their...
Adsence Ad 300X600