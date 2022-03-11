Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to the admission of Indian defence ministry that a missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan. Image: File

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to the admission of the Indian defence ministry that a missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan.

یہ بھارت کا کیسا دفاعی نظام ہے جن کو اپنے میزائلز پر کنٹرول ہی نہیں ہے؟

دنیا کو نوٹس لینا چاہئے کہ کیا بھارت کے دفاعی نظام میں اتنی سکت ہے کہ وہ اپنے ایٹمی میزائلز کو بھی سنبھال سکتے ہے؟ ان کے دفاعی نظام کی کمزوریاں خطہ کے امن کے لئیے بھی خطرہ بن گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/ErliYf9giR — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 11, 2022

The ministry in a tweet said that what kind of defense system does India have that has no control over its missiles? The world should take note of whether India’s defense system is strong enough to handle its own nuclear missiles. Weaknesses in their defense system have also become a threat to peace in the region.