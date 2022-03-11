Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:52 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Farrukh Habib urges world to take note of Indian nuclear missile system’s weakness

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:52 pm
Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to the admission of Indian defence ministry that a missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to the admission of the Indian defence ministry that a missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan.

The ministry in a tweet said that what kind of defense system does India have that has no control over its missiles? The world should take note of whether India’s defense system is strong enough to handle its own nuclear missiles. Weaknesses in their defense system have also become a threat to peace in the region.

Read More

4 hours ago
President asks Swat youth to invest in tourism, hospitality sectors

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday while citing the immense potential...
4 hours ago
PM Imran inspects J-10C Fighter Jets after their formal induction into PAF

KAMRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inspected the modern fighter aircraft...
6 hours ago
PAF formally inducts Rafale rival China-made J-10C fighter jets

KAMRA: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) formally inducted a modern Chinese-made J-10C...
6 hours ago
ECP bars PM Imran from holding rally in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has barred Prime...
7 hours ago
FM Qureshi urges int'l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world to take...
7 hours ago
OIC Council of FMs session holds special significance: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday apprised heads of the resident...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Heidi Klum
3 mins ago
While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum was in bed wearing only black lingerie...
Pharma sector
8 mins ago
Pharma sector to significantly contribute in export: UBG

KARACHI: The pharmaceutical sector has great potential to further grow and contribute...
Chaney Jones
9 mins ago
Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on ‘Private life.’

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about...
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan
9 mins ago
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan

Television rising actress Aiza Awan shared some shocking points about Sana Javed...
Adsence Ad 300X600