Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fawad demands NA Speaker to convene session to sort out no-confidence motion issue

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:25 pm
Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar address a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the support of majority parliamentarians and opposition’s no-confidence motion is destined to fail.

Read more: PM Imran terms no-trust move ‘the moment to scruff opposition by neck’

Addressing a news conference, along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, Fawad said around 184 members of the National Assembly are strongly standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. He demanded the Speaker National Assembly to convene session of the Assembly to sort out the issue of no-trust motion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said PML-N and PPP have been involved in horse-trading in the past and now Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are taking this practice to new heights. He said Imran Khan is the sole challenger of these merchants of horse-trading. He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari believe in politics of money and looting and stashing national wealth abroad. He said they are offering millions of rupees to buy the loyalty of our members.

Fawad said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also gotten personal benefits from past governments. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also been accepting money from foreign forces. The Minister for Information announced that now the government will not indulge in any kind of talks with the opposition and deal its negative tactics accordingly.

Read more: MQM-P demands de-sealing of party offices in meeting with PM

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put country’s economy on the path of growth and development.

Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and strategic foreign policy in the best interest of Pakistan.

Read More

2 hours ago
IPRI conducts discussion on National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a roundtable...
3 hours ago
PPP's Nisar Khuhro elected as Senator on Vawda's vacant seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected...
4 hours ago
Have some patience, brother. No-confidence has some time, Maryam tells PM

A visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan thrashed the opposition on Wednesday,...
4 hours ago
PM Imran terms no-trust move 'the moment to scruff opposition by neck'

Lashing out at the opposition after submission of the no-confidence motion, Prime...
4 hours ago
SHC orders deployment of lady police commandos at girls' hostels across Sindh

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the Sindh government to depute...
4 hours ago
Women's Day Tribute: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy: A women that shook the Nation’s patriarchy

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy best known for winning Oscars for Pakistan has made over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Adi Huetter
2 mins ago
Borussia Moenchengladbach head coach Adi Huetter contracts COVID-19

BERLIN: Adi Huetter, the head coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach, is suffering from...
Best posters from Aurat March 2022
5 mins ago
Best posters from Aurat March 2022

The Aurat March placards and posters sparked a social media craze. From...
5 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston dedicates Women’s Day for the women fighting in Ukraine in an emotional Instagram post

Jennifer Aniston expressed her support for the ladies of Ukraine by writing...
14 mins ago
Travis Scott on healing after the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott addressed the Astroworld tragedy once more in his recent post....
Adsence Ad 300X600