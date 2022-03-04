Adsence Ads 300X250
APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 02:00 pm
Fawad Chaudhry invites Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (R) talking during the T20 World Cup clash. Image: Twitter

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has invited the Indian cricket team to play Pakistan.

He was speaking to the media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, as the Pakistani team faces the Australian cricket team.

He expressed his interest in seeing the Indian cricket team playing thrilling matches in Pakistan.

“We [Pakistan and India] should support each other,” he said, stressing the need for revival of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of cricket, film, and music.

“India must play against Pakistan instead of hatching conspiracies against it.”

Fawad said he also believed in restoring people-to-people contacts between the two neighboring countries.

He also asked opposition leaders to come to the stadium and support their team to strengthen the government’s hands in the revival of international cricket, which the country was witnessing after a gap of almost 24 years.

“In such a time when [international] cricket is reviving in Pakistan, and such a mega event [Pakistan-Australia cricket series] is taking place, they [opposition parties] are talking about the long march…We will give opposition leaders a free box to watch the match….”

Read more: Australian tour, historic day for Pakistan cricket: PCB

Fawad asked the opposition to be a part of a national cause and join people in the stadium instead of doing politics of agitation and undue criticism on the relief packages given to the masses.

The opposition’s planned long march against the government would dent the country’s image, especially when such a mega event of international cricket matches was taking place in Pakistan, he remarked.

