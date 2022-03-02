Fazl claims no-confidence motion will be brought against govt in next 48 hour. Image: File

President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the no-confidence motion against the government will be brought in the next 48 hours.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the next two or three days are very important for the country’s politics.

Read more: Fuel price reduction upsets opposition, claims Fawad Chaudhry

The PDM chief said that they were considering bringing the no-trust motion and requisitioning the National Assembly session. Their legal experts were mulling every option regarding moving a no-confidence motion and calling the NA session, he added.

He asserted that they had the required number for the success of the no-trust move. The Maulana said that the opposition did not depend on allied parties but they had contacts with them, adding that all opposition parties were in complete agreement in toppling the government.

He confirmed that he had talked with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the telephone.

He further said that they had not talked about the formation of a new government after the removal of the PTI-led government.

The opposition parties are trusting one another, not anyone else. They were continuously in contact with each other, Fazl maintained.

Read more: Chaudhry brothers assure PM Imran of their full support

Answering a question, he said that he had no contact with the establishment, adding that he had no idea whether the PPP or PML-N was in interaction with the establishment.

Fazl further said that the umpire seems to be neutral at the moment, however, they did not need any support of the umpire.