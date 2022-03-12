FBR notified to open Bazarcha Border Terminal at Taftan

QUETTA: Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) has notified the Bazarcha Border Terminal at Taftan to start cargo transport carrying the goods.

The decision will help families with employment and business opportunities.

To open the Bazarcha border for goods and trade, chairman Senate, federal minister for commerce and industry, and chairman FBR were requested by Chamber of Commerce and Trade Quetta Balochistan’ President Fida Hussain Dashti, senior Vice-President Muhammad Ayub Meryani, Vice-President Amjad Ali Siddiqui, and other officials. They welcomed the decision and said it would help improve trade with neighboring countries.

The chamber of commerce and industry Quetta fulfilled its promise, and their decision would have a positive influence as the exchange of goods would be legal through proper channels, they said.

The notification was issued by Secretary of Law and Procedures Muhammad Rizwan. The notice also included the required 30 acres of land for the terminal at Bazarcha Border Taftan for loading and unloading and clearance of goods.