Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
FBR successfully knocked down February revenue target: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the FBR successfully knocked down a February revenue target of Rs441 billion, posting a robust growth of 28.5 per cent.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he said the government can subsidize petrol, diesel, and electricity and give relief to the people because of this performance of the FBR.

“FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month growth of over 30 percent. Because of this performance of FBR, we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel, and electricity and give relief to our people,” said the premier.

PM Khan said NADRA had expanded its outreach by opening eighty-eight new registration centers, including in tehsils where no center existed before.

He said 13 new centers had been opened in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, sixteen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, 12 in Azad Kashmir, and one each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.

Last month, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said the FBR had witnessed record tax collections of Rs2920 billion with 32 per cent increase in the second quarter of the current financial.

In a tweet, he had said that this collection was a reflection of increasing economic activities in the country.

Habib had said the FBR had collected an additional Rs287 billion as the target was Rs2633 billion during the period and added that a collection of Rs600 billion had been made during the month of December only.

