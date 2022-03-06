Fighting natural calamities

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, with a total area of 3,47,190 km2 that accounts for 44 per cent of the country’s total land. History has shown that Balochistan is prone to natural calamities including droughts, earthquakes, floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclones. The Quetta earthquake in 1935, Ziarat earthquake in 2008, Awaran earthquake in 2013, Harnai earthquake in 2021, Makran tsunami in 1945, floods in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2019 and 2021, as well as the droughts in Nushki, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgure, Kech, Gwadar and Awaran are just a few examples of the disasters faced by the province.

The Pakistan Army’s Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) has made huge contributions as part of the disaster management and relief operations in its area of responsibility of northern Balochistan. Troops of FC-N feel proud to serve humanity by executing the noble duty of rescue and relief activities, through timely awareness of natural calamities and subsequent contingency planning. Such plans, along with a coordinated response, help in managing disasters in a befitting manner. Before the winter season, these actions were completed beforehand by the command echelons of FC-N in close coordination with the civil administration and its proof is zero loss of human life in the northern part of Balochistan.

Earthquake-Affected Harnai

On October 7, 2021, district Harnai of Balochistan was struck by an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude. Following the disaster the FC-N Inspector General was the first to reach the earthquake-hit area and instructed FC troops deployed in the vicinity to start immediate rescue and relief operations. The first and foremost step was quick relief operations in which the dead were recovered, injured were provided first aid and those critically injured were evacuated to the Combined Milatary Hospital (CMH) by helicopters. Distribution of emergency lifesaving materials, such as water, food, and basic sheltering tools was also carried out. The second step was the assessment of damages and losses for correct provision of relief items. As per statistics, 24 people were killed, including eight children, 6,010 were injured and 43 critically injured. As many as, 23 villages consisting of 5,059 houses and 400 shops were totally or partially damaged.

District Harnai is located east of the provincial capital, Quetta, surrounded by mountainous terrain and is popular for having a large number of coal mines. The lack of metallic roads, electricity, and cellular coverage hampered the rescue and recuperation efforts, following the earthquake. Militarily, it is a hot zone because of various terrorist strongholds. However, FC troops were undeterred by these hindrances and provided all out support to the earthquake affectees. As a third step, approximately 90,635 relief items were distributed, including, 17,254 tents, 6,232 special ration packets, 20,224 blankets, 1,330 gas cylinders and 250 first aid kits.

Apart from relief items, 20 free medical camps had been established in Harnai District alone in which more than 5,300 patients were provided free treatment and medicines worth Rs1.2 million. Futhermore, the FC-N also helped the civil administration in registering the earthquake afftectees for the Ehsaas programme initiated by the Federal Government. So far 17,000 people, which account for nearly 98 per cent of the total eligible strength, have been registered and Rs12,000 in cash has been distributed to each of the 11,902 individuals registered under the scheme. Efforts have been made to expedite the process and solve issues like National Database and Registration Authority registration, so that the eligible population may get the relief amount. The Federal and provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NGOs like KORT (Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust), and the Million Smiles Foundation, have also remained active and forthcoming in the provision of relief goods.

The fourth and final step of rebuilding Harnai is underway. Construction and maintenance of more than 29 different projects, including the construction of roads, agriculture development projects, educational institutes, hospitals and healthcare departments, sports complexes, different government buildings, and water supply schemes are underway and will be completed soon. As a special case, a house with a cost of Rs2.6 million is being constructed using resources provided FC Headquarters on humanitarian grounds for an earthquake affectee, Bashir Ahmed, who lost his three children when the roof of his house collapsed during the earthquake.

Relief Efforts during Rains and Snow

Every year Ziarat is visited by a large number of tourists specially in the months of December and January due to two main reasons. The first being the national flag hoisting ceremony, on December 25, organised at the Quaid-i-Azam Residency. While second reason for tourists flocking to Ziarat is the heavy snowfall witnessed in the area during the winter months. These two main factors attract thousands of tourists from all over Balochistan and Karachi. The total influx of tourists remains around an average of 20,000 per day, with an average of 3,500 to 4,000 vehicles per day.

The FC-N troops deployed in Ziarat carry out two main tasks; first, they keep the roads open by removing snow and sprinkling salt on all communication arteries to avoid slippage and stranding of vehicles; secondly, they help evacuate stranded tourists and vehicles. During this winter season, the FC-N, in collaboration with the PDMA, levies, and other civil departments, major roads of Sanjavi-Ziarat and Quetta-Ziarat were kept completely open. While in Ziarat, small arteries leading towards Quaid-i-Azam Residency, Zero point, CM House, and Khandi Sar were cleared after a temporary blockade. Tourists were given timely assistance and no significant road blockade or stranded tourists was reported.

The Khojak pass is located on National Highway N-25 and links Chaman to Quetta, and the rest of Pakistan. It is also crucial for transit trade and other supplies between Pakistan and Afghanistan. During the snowfall, efforts were made to remove the snow and the pass was cleared after a temporary closure with the help of civil administration. Similarly, Lak Pass, located on the same national highway N-25 was also cleared and salt was sprinkled to avoid slippage of vehicles. Areas of Sona Khan and Marri Camp were cleared. FC-N assisted the civil administration in these relief activities to the best of their abilities.

Continuous rain and snowfall in areas of Tabina and Dobandi of Qilla Abdullah deteriorated the track conditions and damaged a few houses in Muslim Bagh City which resulted in the collapse of roofs of local houses. Stranded families were rescued to safer places and those injured were provided medical treatment. Ration packages were also distributed. The FC-N also assisted people in the repair and maintenance of their houses and distributed warm clothing among the poor and needy.

The affected population breathed a sigh of relief due to these efforts of the Armed Forces and FC Balochistan. All these gestures were given a warm welcome by the people of Balochistan. The Frontier Corps has a strong resolve in the delivery of relief and rendering all out support to the people in the hour of need as its main goal is to serve humanity without any discrimination. FC troops were committed and will remain committed in supporting our people in all disasters and natural calamities, while contributing towards nation-building.