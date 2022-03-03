Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Finnish president urges ‘cool head’ over NATO question

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:29 pm
Finnish president
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

HELSINKI – Finland’s president called on Thursday for the country to remain calm while deciding whether to apply to join NATO as a defence against potential Russian aggression.

“In the midst of an acute crisis it is particularly important to keep a cool head and carefully assess the impact on our security” from the Ukraine crisis, President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement after meeting senior MPs and defence chiefs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a lively debate in Finland over whether the militarily non-aligned country should join NATO, with a recent poll showing majority support for membership for the first time.

Petitions in favour of a referendum on NATO membership have amassed tens of thousands of signatures in the last week, meaning the issue will be debated by MPs in parliament, the Eduskunta.

Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometre (800 mile) border with Russia, remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for assurances from Moscow that Soviet troops would not invade.

The Nordic country of 5.5 million people has since joined the EU and enjoys a close partnership with NATO, sharing intelligence and resources.

“Our security environment is now undergoing rapid and dramatic change,” Niinisto said. “I fully understand the concern felt by Finns and the need to respond to the situation.”

Experts expect Finland to act in concert with neighbouring Sweden on whether to join NATO.

If they did, it would further heighten tensions between Russia and the West, since the eastward expansion of the alliance is the prime security grievance of the Kremlin.

Last Friday, Russia’s foreign ministry warned that if the Nordic countries were to join NATO it would “have serious military and political repercussions”.

Helsinki shrugged this off as a warning it had heard before.

Read More

15 hours ago
Shoah survivors condemn Putin's claim of Ukraine 'denazification'

VIENNA, March 2, 2022 (AFP) - Leading groups representing Holocaust survivors have condemned...
16 hours ago
Senior official, mayor among 7 dead in Cameroon attack

YAOUNDÉ, March 2, 2022 (AFP) - A senior state official and a mayor...
16 hours ago
Hungarian central bank starts winding up of local branch of Russia's Sberbank

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian central bank MNB has revoked...
18 hours ago
IMF recommends Lebanon to approve laws to finalize reform program

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasized the...
18 hours ago
China releases plan to support carbon peak, neutrality goals

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on...
20 hours ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian
6 mins ago
Watch: Russian soldier breaks down in tears Ukrainians offer him food and tea

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, reports have...
IHC
6 mins ago
IHC gives India another chance to appoint legal counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday conducted a hearing regarding...
7 mins ago
1,435 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Thursday said so...
Plastic
14 mins ago
S. Africa welcomes banning of plastics pollution by UNEA

JOHANNESBURG - The banning of plastic pollution by the United Nations Environment...
Adsence Ad 300X600