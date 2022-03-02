Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Five dramatic moments of Kohli’s Test career

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:39 pm
virat kohli
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

India’s superstar cricketer Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test on Friday, but not as captain following his shock resignation from one of world sport’s top jobs in January.

Leading from the front as one of the modern game’s best batters, India under Kohli became a force to be reckoned with outside the subcontinent but never won a multinational tournament.

The brash social media star and advertising hot property — married to a Bollywood actress — had his share of run-ins with umpires and opponents alike along the way.

Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, AFP picks out five key moments from the 33-year-old’s glittering but sometimes bumpy career.

 

– Debut Down Under –

Kohli stepped up as Test captain for the first time in place of an injured MS Dhoni in Adelaide in December 2014, and made an instant impact.

After scoring 115 in the first innings of the first Test, he led India’s chase of 364 with an attacking 141 although India ultimately fell short by 48 runs.

But the new skipper was lauded for his courage to go for a win, not a draw.

“I told the guys last night that whatever target it was, we were going to chase it,” he said.

 

– ‘You said it’ –

His fiery personality was on show in a dramatic home Test series against Australia in 2017 when Kohli’s opposite number Steve Smith looked up to his dressing room for advice on a DRS call.

Kohli was appalled, remonstrating with the umpires and afterwards accusing the visitors of routinely abusing the decision review system.

Asked by an Australian journalist if he was implying that Smith — who pleaded a “brain fade” — was a cheat, Kohli snapped back: “I didn’t say it, you did.”

 

– All-conquering –

Two years later Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia after seven decades of trying — a moment he described as his “best achievement” at that point.

His 82 in the first innings of the third Test in Melbourne remained instrumental in the tourists winning the match and series 2-1. Coach Ravi Shastri said Kohli’s leadership skills had “made all the difference”.

India rose to top the Test rankings and stayed there for over three years, beating allcomers home and away with its swashbuckling batting and — unusually for India — its fearsome fast-bowling attack.

 

– Microphone talk –

Kohli found himself in another controversy in his last Test as captain in South Africa when he reacted angrily to an lbw decision turned down by the third umpire.

Kohli and others rushed up to the stumps and — in a scene more reminiscent of football than cricket — complained loudly into the microphone.

Pundits slammed Kohli for his on-field antics including former captain Sunil Gavaskar who said the incident was “avoidable”.

 

– The fall –

India’s thrashing by arch rivals Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup and their failure to make the semi-finals seemed to be the final nail in Kohli’s tenure.

His stout defence of Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami from social media attacks after the Pakistan loss saw trolls turn their hatred on Kohli instead.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s batting form dipped, with his last century dating back to late 2019, and coupled with the stress of life in constant Covid bubbles he threw in the towel as T20 skipper.

He wanted to stay in charge in other formats but the BCCI cricket board had other ideas, sacking him as ODI skipper. He and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly publicly fell out.

Read More

2 hours ago
Haris Rauf contracts Covid-19, ruled out of first Test against Australia

After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem...
4 hours ago
Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

Australian spin great Nathan Lyon said Wednesday he was relishing the challenge...
17 hours ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted...
1 day ago
Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith said Tuesday he was "feeling good" after...
1 day ago
Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators during Test series

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed full stadium capacity...
1 day ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
13 seconds ago
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
Prince Harry
4 mins ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,’ according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
Mother and son
8 mins ago
Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song's...
indonesia
11 mins ago
Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
Adsence Ad 300X600