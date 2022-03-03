FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict in conversation with EU representative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently stressed de-escalation, renewed negotiations, and continuous diplomacy over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He was in a telephonic conversation with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell.

FM emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

Apprising of Pakistan’s stance on the crisis, Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that the country always advocated for the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.