Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:44 am
FM Qureshi threatens rally in Sindh will not stop till end of ‘Zardari mafia’

PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also leading the Sindh Huqooq (Rights) March against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said on Friday that the rally in Sindh would not stop till the end of ‘Zardari mafia’ from the province.

Taking to Twitter, FM also thanked the people of Umerkot for supporting the government while sharing a video of the march.

“The way the zealous people of Umerkot have joined the Sindh Huqooq March, is a message to the group that had occupied Sindh that your time is running out,” he said in a clear reference to the PPP.

“Even those who are count chairs should know that this public storm will not stop till the end of Zardari mafia from Sindh,” he added.

Last month, PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March kicked off from Ghotki. Addressing the march participants, FM had claimed that the people of Sindh were ready to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The people of Sindh were demanding their rights from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as they had suffered at the hands of the PPP for 15 years.

Read more: Sindh Haqooq March: Time of ‘Zardari mafia’ coming to an end in Sindh, says Umar

Party workers from different parts of the province also participated in the march.

A convoy of workers from Insaf House Sukkur led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi had also reached in the march.

