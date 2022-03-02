Fuel price reduction upsets opposition, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the opposition and some of its like-minded in media were extremely disturbed over the relief given to the masses in the fuel and electricity prices despite the global inflation.

“It is strange that the opposition and its sympathizers in the media are furious over the reduction of petrol and electricity prices,” he said in a tweet.

حیران کن بات ہے کہ اپوزیشن اور ان کے میڈیا میں ہمنوا پٹرول اور بجلی کی قیمتیں کم ہونے پر سیخ پاء ہیں، عالمی منڈی میں قیمتوں میں اضافے کے باوجود پاکستان میں مہنگائ نیچے جا رہی ہے یہ ہمارے لئے اطمینان کا باعث ہونا چاہئیے نہ کہ پریشانی کا، اپوزیشن کو اصل دکھ اگلی باری نہ ملنے کا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 2, 2022

The minister said it was a welcoming sign that the inflation in Pakistan was witnessing a significant decline contrary to the prevailing trends in the international market.

“It should be a source of satisfaction for us and not of the worry. The opposition’s real pain is they do not see their chance even in the next turn (government),” he remarked.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a historic announcement, had slashed prices of petroleum products and electricity to provide massive relief to the people.

Read more: Imran Khan address: petrol price slashed by Rs10, electricity by Rs5

In his address to the nation on Monday, he had said prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs10 per litre and electricity by Rs5 per unit.

The prime minister had also announced an Rs30,000 month internship to all jobless graduates. He said 26,000 scholarships, costing Rs38 billion would be given to students.