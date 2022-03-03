Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Germany to send Soviet-made anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:07 pm
Germany
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

FRANKFURT – Germany will increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian invasion by sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to the conflict zone, a government source told AFP on Thursday.

The government “approved further support for Ukraine”, involving the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture, which were previously used by the army of communist East Germany, the source said.

Germany’s first arms consignment of 1,000 anti-tank and another 500 anti-aircraft missiles has already been despatched to the front, the government said on Wednesday.

Another 18,000 helmets were also sent to Ukraine over the weekend, bringing the total number donated by Germany to 23,000.

“Further military equipment is ready to be sent,” a defence ministry spokeswoman told AFP without giving details, noting that some items had yet to be approved.

The move came after Germany reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, a position rooted in Nazi-era war guilt.

Allies had criticised Berlin for failing to support the Ukranian government with lethal weapons, having initially offered to send 5,000 helmets and build a field hospital.

On Saturday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recognised that the Russian invasion represented a “turning point in history” that compelled Germany to rethink its priorities.

Germany has pledged to invest 100 billion euros ($111 billion) in the build-up of its own armed forces in the face of the Russian threat.

The government on Saturday also approved the delivery of German-made armaments to Ukraine from third countries, including 400 anti-tank rocket launchers via the Netherlands.

The government also unblocked the delivery of eight old howitzer cannons that Estonia had purchased from East Germany.

Egon Krenz, the former leader of the communist state, told the daily Berliner Zeitung in January that deliveries of east German weapons would “go against the spirit of reunification”.

Read More

16 hours ago
Hungarian central bank starts winding up of local branch of Russia's Sberbank

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian central bank MNB has revoked...
17 hours ago
IMF recommends Lebanon to approve laws to finalize reform program

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasized the...
18 hours ago
China releases plan to support carbon peak, neutrality goals

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on...
19 hours ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
19 hours ago
Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified...
20 hours ago
Chinese police deals blow to illegal border crossings

BEIJING - China's Ministry of Public Security Wednesday said it has launched...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

seed industry
28 seconds ago
Businessmen oppose sales tax on seed industry

LAHORE: The unjustified move of levying sales tax on the seed industry...
pakistan
2 mins ago
Pakistan Women’s cricket team arrives in New Zealand

The Pakistani women's cricket team arrived in Tauranga, New Zealand, for the...
PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill
6 mins ago
‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition...
IMF
11 mins ago
IMF urges Sri Lanka to raise taxes, devalue currency

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund warned crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Thursday that...
Adsence Ad 300X600