ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen says the government would not increase petroleum and electricity prices despite increase of prices at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the objective to reduce prices of petroleum and electricity was to provide relief to the people.

The Finance Minister said the government made efforts to facilitate the people at maximum level and soon announcement would be made to increase salaries of the government servants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the disbursement of the interest-free loans on Wednesday to the people of the low-income group under Kamyab Pakistan Program.

Under Kamyab Pakistan Program – a component of the prime minister’s vision for poverty alleviation – loans worth Rs 407 billion would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

During the said period, the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 56 billion for the purpose.

The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the low-income group and increase economic growth.

The government’s Kamyab Pakistan Programme aims at uplifting the 4.5 million underprivileged households who are registered with the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) of the Ehsaas programme, a senior government official said.

Chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee and the Advisory Board of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme through a video-link, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin welcomed the prominent participants from the private sector and commended their professional expertise in respective fields.

He thanked them for their valuable input/suggestions for the programme and reiterated to ensure successful implementation of the programme through a collaborative and cohesive approach.

The Kamyab Pakistan Programme is a flagship programme, which would extend micro-loans to entrepreneurs, small businessmen and farmers, enabling them to access micro credit at zero per cent markup without collateral, he said, adding that the programme will enable the underprivileged families to break the vicious cycle of poverty.