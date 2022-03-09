Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

09th Mar, 2022. 12:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Government to provide subsidy on petroleum products: Tarin

APP News Agency

09th Mar, 2022. 12:30 pm
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. Iimage: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the government is providing a subsidy of one hundred and four billion rupees on petroleum products to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said given soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the petroleum levy and brought to zero the sales tax.

Tarin said that those using seven hundred units of electricity per month will be provided with subsidy of five rupees per unit for the next four months. For this, he said, “we will have to give a subsidy of 136 billion rupees”.

 Read more: Govt took measures to provide conducive environment to women, girls: Mazari

The Finance Minister said negotiations have been held with the IMF over this relief package announced by the Prime Minister. He said the IMF should not have objections on the package as the country is meeting it from own resources, including enhancement in tax revenues. He said this will not increase our fiscal deficit.

Shaukat Tarin said the government has also given industrial relief package to promote industries in the country. He said the package envisages tax holiday for overseas Pakistanis and incentives for the turnaround of sick industries.

The Finance Minister said tax exemptions have also been given to the IT sector to significantly bolster its exports. He pointed out that the IT sector grew by forty-seven percent last year and currently growing by seventy percent. He said we target one hundred percent growth in this sector during the next year.

Read More

2 hours ago
If we fail to remove 'selected' PM, future generations will not forgive us: Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has said that if...
2 hours ago
PIA repatriated 230 stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday repatriated as many as 230...
12 hours ago
Shah Mahmood, Wang Yi discuss bilateral ties, regional and global situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on telephone with State Councilor...
13 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to oust the PTI government...
13 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal says mere change of faces will bring no change in lives of masses

As the political atmosphere across the country has started rising amid the...
14 hours ago
LHC is set to announce verdict in Meesha Shafi case

Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to announce its verdict on Wednesday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

mohammad wasim jr
3 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Mohammad Wasim Jr. to join KPK squad for Pakistan Cup

Pakistani emerging star Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been released from the Test...
india covid
5 mins ago
India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,975,883 on Wednesday, as...
Shehbaz Sirajul
7 mins ago
Shahbaz meets Sirajul Haq, urges JI to support no-confidence motion against PM

In a bid to gather more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Spotify global outage
14 mins ago
Spotify restores after several users faced logging difficulty

Spotify, the globally popular music streaming service, went offline for an unknown...
Adsence Ad 300X600