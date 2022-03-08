Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:19 pm
Govt makes landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar . Image: File

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday the government had done landmark legislation for the protection of the rights of women.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he commended the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights in this regard, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: International Women’s Day being observed in Pakistan, across the world

The Minister for Planning noted that women were immensely contributing in different walks of life. He said they were playing an important role in the economic activity, emphasizing their role also needed to be recognised.

Umar said the women health workers also played a pivotal role in the wake of the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said that women were 50% of the population and it was the government’s effort to take steps to bring improvement in their lives.

International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan and across the world today with an aim is to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s theme of the day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

