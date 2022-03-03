Adsence Ads 300X250
03rd Mar, 2022. 06:18 pm
Govt preparing work plan for ‘mobile phones on instalments’ project

The IT minister said he has directed the relevant officials to prepare a work plan in this regard. Image: File

Federal Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque said mobile phones with data packages would soon be available in instalments in Pakistan.

“Smartphone for all and mobile with data package will be available in instalments, I have directed to prepare work plan in this regard,” he said this while talking to the media persons at the Pakistani Consulate on the sideline of Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC22) in Barcelona.

The minister is in Barcelona to attend the conference, which aims to develop strategies for enhancing mobile connectivity around the world and access to communication technology for the common man and to benefit from each other’s experiences and observations.

The minister said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a mobile manufacturing policy was formulated and approved by the cabinet and parliament. Locally manufactured mobiles are also being exported to various countries, he added.

Amin said overseas Pakistanis would be able to exercise their voting right through the internet in the next general elections.

He said that in Barcelona, he met with ministers of various countries and officials of global IT and telecommunication companies and World Bank.

He said various institutions have expressed interest and termed Pakistan an investment-friendly country.

