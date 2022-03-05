Govt taking all possible steps to provide relief to masses: PM Imran

Ijaz-ul-Haq thanked the prime minister for providing quality healthcare facilities to the masses. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the masses.

PM Imran Khan was talking to former federal minister Ijaz-ul-Haq who called on him in Islamabad and discussed overall political situation in the country. Sardar Abdul Sami was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, public appreciation of the government’s flagship programme of the National Health Card was also discussed.

Ijaz-ul-Haq thanked the prime minister for providing quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

On March 3, Imran Khan had attended a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the complete operationalisation of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority as a chief guest.

The premier had said that the nation was in need to learn from the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) to improve the life.

While underscoring the importance of the authority, he had said that it was established last year with the aim to promote research on Seerat-e-Tayyiba and acquaint the youth with the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) to save them from social evils.

“In addition, it is aimed at dispelling the wrong impression about Islam at the international level and taking practical steps to counter Islamophobia,” he had said.

“All western societies have gone stronger in morality and ethics than us”, he had added, while stressing that in Pakistan there was a need for the nation to learn basic Islamic guidelines.