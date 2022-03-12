Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:21 pm
Hammad Azhar claims govt’s D-chowk rally will be historic

PTI

Image: Radio Pakistan

A day after Prime Minister asked people to gather at D-Chowk on the eve of no-confidence to convey a message to the opposition that the nation was standing with good and against evil, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that the D-Chowk rally would be historic.

Read more: Opposition’s no-confidence motion has caused political rifts: Fawad

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the PTI leader said that the date of the D-Chowk rally would be announced soon and asked the party workers to start their preparations.

“This rally will not be an average rally. The old dacoit regime in Pakistan is now going to be buried once and for all.”

“Pakistan is going to become truly independent,” alleged Azhar.

During a rally in Lower Dir on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif.

The three opposition leaders are leading the no-confidence motion against PM Imran, which is likely to be taken up by the National Assembly next week.

Yesterday, the premier had also said that he would take three wickets with one “inswing yorker” during voting on the no-confidence motion.

Read more: Opposition does not have required numbers for no-confidence motion, claims Umar

According to him, after winning in the National Assembly, he would go after the three “dacoits” (Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif) again.

