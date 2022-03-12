Hammad Azhar claims govt’s D-chowk rally will be historic

A day after Prime Minister asked people to gather at D-Chowk on the eve of no-confidence to convey a message to the opposition that the nation was standing with good and against evil, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that the D-Chowk rally would be historic.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the PTI leader said that the date of the D-Chowk rally would be announced soon and asked the party workers to start their preparations.

“This rally will not be an average rally. The old dacoit regime in Pakistan is now going to be buried once and for all.”

“Pakistan is going to become truly independent,” alleged Azhar.

ڈی چوک جلسے کی تاریخ کا اعلان جلد ہو جائے گا۔ تمام کارکن تیاریاں شروع کر دیں۔

یہ جلسہ کوئی عام جلسہ نہ ہو گا۔

پرانے پاکستان کا ڈاکو راج نظام اب ہمیشہ کے لئے دفن ہونے جا رہا ہے۔

پاکستان حقیقی معنوں میں آزاد ہونے جا رہا ہے۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 12, 2022

During a rally in Lower Dir on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif.

The three opposition leaders are leading the no-confidence motion against PM Imran, which is likely to be taken up by the National Assembly next week.

Yesterday, the premier had also said that he would take three wickets with one “inswing yorker” during voting on the no-confidence motion.

According to him, after winning in the National Assembly, he would go after the three “dacoits” (Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif) again.