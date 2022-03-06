Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed the resolve that government will steer the country out of prevailing challenges by pursing effective economic policies.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday, Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan took a decision to provide subsidy on petrol and electricity in the larger public interest.

He said that Pakistan is pursuing an independent foreign policy and wants to forge friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan will not join any camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan was not a slave to any country and would not follow and accept the dictation from anyone. About 400 drone attacks were recorded from 2008 to 2018. In history, it never happened that a country fighting for another’s war had been targeted.

PM Imran has asked European Union (EU) ambassadors in Pakistan whether they have written India the same letter which they have sent to Pakistan.

He said it was Pakistan that had supported NATO in the war on terror. The rulers at that time supported these countries.

He further asked the EU whether it thanked Pakistan for supporting its war on terror as she suffered immensely. Pakistan’s economy had suffered $100 billion loss, 80 thousand Pakistani soldiers and civilians were martyred and 3.5 million people in tribal areas were dislocated due to this so-called terror on war.

The prime minister said that instead of acknowledging such huge sacrifices, certain countries in Europe blamed Pakistan for their failures in Afghanistan.

