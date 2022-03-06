Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hammad Azhar hopes effective economic policies will steer country out of crisis

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:47 pm
Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar addresses a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed the resolve that government will steer the country out of prevailing challenges by pursing effective economic policies.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday, Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan took a decision to provide subsidy on petrol and electricity in the larger public interest.

Read more: Shaukat Tarin hopes Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year

He said that Pakistan is pursuing an independent foreign policy and wants to forge friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan will not join any camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan was not a slave to any country and would not follow and accept the dictation from anyone. About 400 drone attacks were recorded from 2008 to 2018. In history, it never happened that a country fighting for another’s war had been targeted.

PM Imran has asked European Union (EU) ambassadors in Pakistan whether they have written India the same letter which they have sent to Pakistan.

He said it was Pakistan that had supported NATO in the war on terror. The rulers at that time supported these countries.

He further asked the EU whether it thanked Pakistan for supporting its war on terror as she suffered immensely. Pakistan’s economy had suffered  $100 billion loss, 80 thousand Pakistani soldiers and civilians were martyred and 3.5 million people in tribal areas were dislocated due to this so-called terror on war.

The prime minister said that instead of acknowledging such huge sacrifices, certain countries in Europe blamed Pakistan for their failures in Afghanistan.

Read more: Marriyum Aurangzeb demands immediate refunds of sales tax to tractor industry

“In Kashmir, India had brazenly violated UNSC resolutions. Whether they have criticised or severed ties with India or stopped trade?” the prime minister posed a question.

Read More

2 hours ago
PPP has buried politics of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, says Mehmood Qureshi

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the...
5 hours ago
Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life but not compromised on her ideologies, says Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life...
5 hours ago
Pakistan will join no camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis, announces PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan will not join any...
6 hours ago
Opposition will return home with failed movement to dislodge govt: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said...
6 hours ago
Bilawal Zardari welcomes Nadeem Afzal Chan's re-joining PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warmly welcomed...
8 hours ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

LAHORE: Prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
16 mins ago
The royal family has come under fire for being ‘cruel’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Following the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with...
Marriyum Aurangzeb
21 mins ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb demands immediate refunds of sales tax to tractor industry

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the PTI government to immediately...
Gujarat Titans Schedule
21 mins ago
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Schedule, venue, match timings

Gujarat Titans Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will...
Wordle Answer Today
22 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 7th March #261 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 261 that was released today, 7th March,...
Adsence Ad 300X600