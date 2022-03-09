Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:53 pm
Have some patience, brother. No-confidence has some time, Maryam tells PM

Maryam Nawaz Sharif: Image: File

A visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan thrashed the opposition on Wednesday, terming the no-confidence motion against him as something he had prayed for long.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at Governor House in Karachi today, the premier said that the people of Sindh wanted to get freedom from the ‘Zardari daku’ who looted the country’s wealth and was involved in blackmailing and killing people.

PM Imran said, “I wished for this for so long. This will be the political death for them [opposition].” He added, “I have been doing jihad against the clan of corrupt people for the past 25 years, not politics.”

“I just prayed to Allah to provide me a chance to hold them [opposition] by the scruff of their necks, and the moment has come.”

“I will not leave them after this [no-confidence voting], but I have done planning for the future. So I am coming after you, Asif Ali Zardari,” PM Khan said in an aggressive tone.

Reacting to his address, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz advised him to have some patience until voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

“Have some patience, brother. [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, [voting on ] no-confidence has time. You have thrown up your weapons already and have come to the opposition seats now?” she asked the premier in her message on Twitter.

