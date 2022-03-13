Here’s why Sana Javed replaced with Urwa Hocane in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ 

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:22 am
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:22 am
Sonia Mishal, who is now riding high on the success of Sinf-e-Aahan, has responded to Sana Javed’s answer to recent claims of unprofessional conduct.

Taking to Instagram, the Dumpukht diva addressed her co-assertions star’s that a campaign to malign her has been initiated. She explained why Sana was replaced in the drama after several weeks of filming by Urwa Hocane. All of her scenes had to be reshot.

“First of all no one in the world has time to run a ‘proper planned smear campaign’ againt you,” she slammed the Khaani star.

Read more: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Mishal also expressed her gratitude to those who had the bravery to speak out against the actor’s inappropriate behaviour on set.

“It makes me so happy to see all these people speak up because I’ve personally experienced her bad behaviours with such good makeup artists on set to a point where I was shocked and felt sorry for the poor hard working guys who she got replace ¾ times, “ she wrote.

“I stand with everyone who is coming forward with tis issue because everyone deserves equal amount of respect and love,” she expressed.

“We all work like a family especially our makeup artists who are not even paid enough for their skills,” she continued. “To watch them cry and worry on set broke my heart but then she was the ‘bigger star’,” Mishal IG story read.

“All this legal (expletive) doesn’t mean anything it’s not going to scare people who’ you’ve hurt,” she concluded.

