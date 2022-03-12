Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:56 pm
Honda launched CG125 Special in China

Honda Introduces CG125
Honda has introduced the CG125 Special in China via its retailer Wuyang Honda. The CG 125 resembles the Pakistani Honda CG 125 that is sold by Atlas Honda.

In comparison to modern motorcycles, it has a totally analogue instrument cluster that appears archaic and rudimentary. It is, indeed, one of the features that distinguishes the CG 125 Special.

The design has remained no changed since it was launched in 1976, including the boxy headlamp, tail light, and indicators that have retained their traditional lighting, as well as the long fuel tank and round mirrors.

Honda CG125 Pricing

Honda is selling the CG 125 Special in China for PKR 209,525, which is Rs. 53,625 more than its Pakistani version.

The basic 4-speed kick-start variant of the CG 125 costs PKR 156,000 here while its electric start, 5-speed variant costs PKR 186,000.

Honda CG125 Engine

The classic appearance comes the motorbike’s vintage powertrain. The 125cc air-cooled engine’s overhead-valve design has also prevailed.

The engine produces a decent 9.9 bhp and 9.5 Nm of torque, as well as a claimed 55.5 km/L fuel economy.

