Humans not at risk from Lumpy Skin Disease: Livestock dept

Karachi: The Government of Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department has announced for the information of the public that humans are not at the risk of developing Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

It has also been observed that consumption of meat and milk from the affected animals are not dangerous for human health.

Recently there have been reports in press, electronic and social media about a disease in cattle especially cows which is identified by veterinary doctors as Lumpy Skin Disease caused by Lumpy Skin disease Virus (LSDV).

The disease is reported in farms at Sanghar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Karachi.

In this disease, there are reports of loss of weight and milk production in animals.

This disease has origin in Africa, and has spread to the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe. In recent years there were reports of the outbreak of this disease in Iran, India, and some other regional countries.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It carries fever, nodules on the skin and can lead to death, though the mortality rate has been found less than 5%.

In Pakistan, there is no treatment or medicine, or vaccine available so far for the cure.

The cattle owners are advised to separate sick animals from healthy ones, keep sheds clean, prevent animals from mosquitoes and biting insects, use mosquito nets, frequently spray farms, animals, and premises with anti-insect sprays. In case of disease, report to local authorities and Livestock Department.

Also, additional helpline is being established in the office of Director Animal Husbandry Hyderabad and Deputy Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Karachi.