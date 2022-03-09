Adsence Ads 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

09th Mar, 2022. 10:38 am
If we fail to remove ‘selected’ PM, future generations will not forgive us: Zardari

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

Asif Ali Zardari. Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has said that if “we fail to remove this selected [Prime Minister Imran Khan] today, our future generations will not forgive us. InshaAllah, we will throw this selected soon.”

He was addressing the culmination of the Awami long march at D-chowk Islamabad led by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Zardari said that the “time has come to get rid of this selected Imran Khan.”

“Now all the political parties will sit together minus this selected and bring a government which will give relief to the people. That government will look after you and your children, the coming generation.”

Zardari said PM Imran Khan had claimed that if he was sacked, he would become more dangerous.

Read more: Opposition has more than required numbers for success of no-confidence move, claims Zardari

“I must tell him that he should come out, and then the nation will witness who is dangerous and who is not.”

The former president also appreciated PPP jiyala (workers), who showed their loyalty to Bilawal and said he would never forget this loyalty.

The opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat in a bid to remove him from his position.

Addressing a press conference, along with PML-N’s Shahbaz, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Zardari yesterday said that the opposition had more than required numbers for the success of the no-confidence move.

Download BOL News App for latest news





