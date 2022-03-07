Adsence Ads 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

07th Mar, 2022. 02:29 pm
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

Rana Shamim IHC

Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to the former chief justice (CJ) of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, for submission of his affidavit till April 4.

Notably, on March 1, the ex-judge had filed an intra-court appeal in the IHC , challenging his indictment in the affidavit case. The former judge claimed that barring the journalists who published the affidavit and indicting him only was ‘unconstitutional’.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of contempt of court case against Shamim.

Read more: Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim files plea against his indictment in affidavit case

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said to Shamim that he had to tell the court how his affidavit was leaked which alleged that former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar asked high court’s judge not to grant bails to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz before general elections 2018.

He further asked whether he [Rana Shamim] wanted the case to proceed or the court should act against him on its own.

The judge remarked, “If you keep doing like this with courts, it will not be deemed appropriate. You have levelled serious allegations and you have to defend yourself.”

Justice Minallah asked the former judge whether he had submitted his affidavit in the court. To this, Shamim replied negatively and sought more time to submit the document.

Read more: Affidavit case: Islamabad High Court indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

Following this, IHC granted ex-judge time till April 4 with a stern warning saying that he was being given the last chance and if he failed to do so, the court would act against him.

Shamim stated before the court that he didn’t leak his affidavit and did not know how journalist Ansar Abbasi got it. The court asked Shamim whether he had sent notice to the person who leaked his affidavit.

The ex-judge replied he would serve notice only when he comes to know who had leaked the affidavit.

Justice Minllah asked have you sent notice to the newspaper that published the story. To this, Shamim replied that he was advised against it by his counsel.

The court directed the former judge to submit his affidavit and brief the court on how his affidavit got leaked.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until April 4.

