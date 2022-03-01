Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:42 pm
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Web Desk BOL News

Imran Abbas
Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan and across the border.

This time, the 39-year-old actor uploaded a nice video of himself and Alka Yagnik enjoying a wonderful evening together in Dubai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

“What else could be more beautiful than having your dearest friend over for dinner, sharing music, talking your heart out, and that too, at the top of the tallest hotel in the world.”

“Thank you, @therealalkayagnik, for coming over and making this evening so memorable! Shoes by @jacobandisaac.pk #alkayagnik #music #pakindia #dubai #song #aisalagtahai”, concluded the Thora Sa Haq star.

On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama series Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.

On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama series Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.

Download BOL News App for latest news

