Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, “This puppet Imran Khan thinks that he will be able to frighten the people of Pakistan through NAB and PECA ordinance then he is wrong because the Jiyalas (diehard workers) and the brave people of Pakistan will not be frightened as this puppet is a coward who is terrified and his legs are trembling.”

He expressed these views while addressing a rally in Khanewal on Friday.

The people of Khanewal extended warm welcome to the Awami long march on Friday evening.

The PPP chairman said that the march started on 27th February and the numbers of participants are increasing exponentially because we are struggling for the rights of the poor people of Pakistan.

“He (Imran Khan) used to say that he cannot give relief to the people because the inflation is worldwide phenomena but under the pressure of this march he had to reduce the price of petrol and electricity,” Bilawal claimed.

“The puppet (Imran Khan) used to call everyone a thief but he and his cronies were proved to be the biggest thief of sugar, flour, gas, petrol, water, fertiliser etc,” he criticised, adding that Imran Khan is murdering the poor grower of this country.

The PPP is a party of farmers and labourers, he further said.

President Zardari when took charge in 2008, we were importing wheat, rice and sugar. The PPP government helped the farmers with support price increase and within one year, the country became exporters of sugar, rice and wheat. Selected Imran economically murdered the farmers of Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and we are going to Islamabad to hold Imran Khan responsible of his crime, he roared.

About the unfortunate incident in which a camera drone of a media outlet hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, The chairman PPP said that Aseefa is a brave daughter of a brave mother and she has a cut. The ambulance staff said that stitches are required but she said that a bandage would be enough. She will continue to participate in the long march.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet Imran Khan is a coward who will flee to London but we have to live among the people. He asked the people to support and participate in the long march so that the PPP can change the fate of the country and end this destruction caused by Imran Khan.