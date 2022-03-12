Imran Khan’s ‘hooliganism’ cannot save him from no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be on the run soon because he exploited religion, impoverished the nation, and caused irreparable damage to Pakistan’s domestic, regional, and international diplomatic interest.

Talking to media in Lahore, Shehbaz said that he would stand his ground no matter what, and PM Imran would soon be running and hiding.

Read more: Aleem Khan in contact with opposition, Tareen group & govt upon his return

The people of Pakistan had been crushed by the corruption of the PTI government and the disastrous economic policies of “Niazi,” he said.

He said people could not feed their families, pay for their healthcare, or their education while Imran Niazi continued his claims of turning Pakistan into Riyasat-i-Madina.

PM Imran should be reminded how he alleged to have won a second world cup during his visit to Washington, and now, he claimed to be a revolutionary against the US because President Joe Biden did not call him, said Shehbaz.

He said, in the past four years, PM was kneeling before the IMF and promising the world to the people of Pakistan with no fuel, electricity, gas, and fool inflation, 10 million jobs, 5 million houses.

Shehbaz slammed PM Imran’s abusive language against political opponents and said he had lost his mind in panic and frustration due to the no-confidence motion.

“The no-confidence motion was a democratic and Constitutional right of the opposition, and Niazi’s desperation over it was needless and unjustified,” he said.

“This vulgar language and threats to the opposition will not scare them or change the outcome of this vote. The opposition leaders have already braved imprisonment in death row cells and gone through severe persecution and political victimisation. Such hollow threats of PM will not work.”

He said God Almighty had ensured the victory of the truth.

“Courts have vindicated me, but Niazi will not have the courage to face the consequences of his actions because he is an absconder. The PML-N leadership will give every last drop of their blood for Pakistan’s development and progress.”

Read more: Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers around parliament seven days prior to no-trust motion