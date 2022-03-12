Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

12th Mar, 2022. 04:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Imran Khan’s ‘hooliganism’ cannot save him from no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

12th Mar, 2022. 04:35 pm
Shehbaz imran

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) PM Imran Khan (right). Image: File/AFP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be on the run soon because he exploited religion, impoverished the nation, and caused irreparable damage to Pakistan’s domestic, regional, and international diplomatic interest.

Talking to media in Lahore, Shehbaz said that he would stand his ground no matter what, and PM Imran would soon be running and hiding.

Read more: Aleem Khan in contact with opposition, Tareen group & govt upon his return

The people of Pakistan had been crushed by the corruption of the PTI government and the disastrous economic policies of “Niazi,” he said.

He said people could not feed their families, pay for their healthcare, or their education while Imran Niazi continued his claims of turning Pakistan into Riyasat-i-Madina.

PM Imran should be reminded how he alleged to have won a second world cup during his visit to Washington, and now, he claimed to be a revolutionary against the US because President Joe Biden did not call him, said Shehbaz.

He said, in the past four years, PM was kneeling before the IMF and promising the world to the people of Pakistan with no fuel, electricity, gas, and fool inflation, 10 million jobs, 5 million houses.

Shehbaz slammed PM Imran’s abusive language against political opponents and said he had lost his mind in panic and frustration due to the no-confidence motion.

“The no-confidence motion was a democratic and Constitutional right of the opposition, and Niazi’s desperation over it was needless and unjustified,” he said.

“This vulgar language and threats to the opposition will not scare them or change the outcome of this vote. The opposition leaders have already braved imprisonment in death row cells and gone through severe persecution and political victimisation. Such hollow threats of PM will not work.”

He said God Almighty had ensured the victory of the truth.

“Courts have vindicated me, but Niazi will not have the courage to face the consequences of his actions because he is an absconder. The PML-N leadership will give every last drop of their blood for Pakistan’s development and progress.”

Read more: Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers around parliament seven days prior to no-trust motion

Shehbaz said the government showed its belligerent face during the raid on the Parliament Lodges. However, he said none of these tactics would stand in the way of the opposition’s no-trust motion.

Read More

2 hours ago
Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalising relations

ANTALYA, Turkey: Turkey and Armenia have pledged to pursue the normalisation of...
2 hours ago
ACE team reaches Karachi to bring back PML-N Senator to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday has...
2 hours ago
Australia's Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan

KARACHI: Australian opener Usman Khawaja finally reached a hundred in the country...
2 hours ago
Mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan, Farrukh grills opposition

HAFIZABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on...
2 hours ago
Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

During the lunch break of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and...
2 hours ago
Hospitals shelled in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Hospitals came under fire overnight in the port city of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Karisma Kapoor
7 seconds ago
Karisma Kapoor embraces son Kiaan in an adorable photo

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor updated her Instagram account with fresh photos from...
PM Imran’s
1 hour ago
‘Third war could break out, if PAF would not have monitored missile fire’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the third war...
russian forces
1 hour ago
Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

KYIV: Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on Saturday and...
china trade
2 hours ago
FBR notified to open Bazarcha Border Terminal at Taftan

QUETTA: Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) has notified the Bazarcha Border Terminal at...
Adsence Ad 300X600