Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:34 pm
In Mianwali, a father shoots his seven-day-old daughter

In the Punjabi town of Mianwali, a father ruthlessly murdered his seven-day-old daughter by shooting her multiple times.

According to the authorities, the father, who was looking for a son, escaped after committing the crime. The maternal father of the deceased child filed a first information report (FIR) about the occurrence.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), commented on the incident, saying that the child’s death was motivated only by her gender, and that law enforcement officials will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrator.

Bakhtiar said, “The protection of human rights, especially women’s rights, is very important in our country.”

