Increased tax collection to lift deprived segments of society: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the commitment to make Pakistan a true welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina while saying that increased tax collection will extend more support to the deprived segments of the society.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme in Islamabad.

As regards to Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme, PM Imran said it is aimed at reducing the burden of inflation on the weak segments. He said under this programme, two million deserving families will be provided with a monthly 30 per cent subsidy on the purchase of wheat flour, pulses, and cooking oil.

He expressed that price hike is an international phenomenon, however, Pakistan is still ranked amongst one of the cheapest countries in the world.

He said prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan are lower when compared with Dubai and other countries of the subcontinent.

Referring to various initiatives of the Ehsaas programme, PM Imran pointed out that 98 per cent of disbursements are going into the hands of women for empowering them economically.

He said the stipend and scholarships being provided under Ehsaas are also higher for the girls than the boys.

He added that the network of Ehsaas Nashonuma will be spread to the district level in order to address the issue of stunting in children.

The premier said the disbursements made under Ehsaas emergency cash programme helped protect the vulnerable families in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said the first phase of registration for the Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme has been completed and messages are being sent to 9.2 million deserving families in a phased manner to avail the targeted subsidy through 4,000 utility stores.

She said the registration of retail stores is also underway so that the deserving families could avail the targeted subsidy through them.