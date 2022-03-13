Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Mar, 2022. 04:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Indonesia reports 11,585 new COVID-19 cases, 215 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Mar, 2022. 04:38 pm
COVID-19 control top priority for Hong Kong: vice premier

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

JAKARTA –  Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 11,585 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 5,890,495, the country’s health ministry said.

The ministry registered 215 more deaths from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 152,166. An additional 25,854 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,395,433, according to the ministry. As the Indonesian government accelerated its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 193.4 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 151.37 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the Southeast Asian country, the government has administered over 359.38 million vaccine doses, including the third jabs.

Read More

1 day ago
Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 32,800 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
1 day ago
Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 day ago
COVID-19 cases surge after Ireland lifts mask mandate

DUBLIN - The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland has...
1 day ago
Italy's COVID-19 case count rises again

ROME - Reversing a trend of several weeks of improvement, Italy's COVID-19...
1 day ago
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine risk of Omicron infection among children: CDC

WASHINGTON - Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk...
1 day ago
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

 Russian airstrike
10 mins ago
Nine killed by bombing in southern city of Mykolaiv

KYIV- Nine people have been killed by a Russian airstrike on the Black...
Mother
14 mins ago
Mother performs a prank on her son by hiding among ladies in the same sarees

On social media, a touching video of a small boy being pranked...
27 mins ago
More tax exemptions to be abolished soon: chairman FBR

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq on Sunday...
Johny Lever
55 mins ago
Comedian: Johny Lever tries wasabi for the first time

The 64-year-old comedian tries, for the first time, the Japanese paste wasabi...
Adsence Ad 300X600