Indonesia reports 11,585 new COVID-19 cases, 215 more deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 11,585 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 5,890,495, the country’s health ministry said.

The ministry registered 215 more deaths from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 152,166. An additional 25,854 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,395,433, according to the ministry. As the Indonesian government accelerated its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 193.4 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 151.37 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the Southeast Asian country, the government has administered over 359.38 million vaccine doses, including the third jabs.