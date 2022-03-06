‘Inflation biggest challenge facing Pakistan’

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch is a veteran politician from Balochistan who served as the corps commander Qeutta before being appointed by General Pervez Musharraf as the Balochistan governor.

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch is a veteran politician from Balochistan who served as the corps commander Qeutta before being appointed by General Pervez Musharraf as the Balochistan governor. Baloch was elected to the National Assembly from Kharan district in the 2008 general election as an independent candidate. In 2011, he joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which was in opposition then. When the PML-N came into power after the 2013 general election Baloch became part of the federal cabinet as the federal minister for states and frontier regions (Safron). However, he parted ways with the party last year and joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In this interview, Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch shares his views on the national politics and issues facing Balochistan.

Q

How do you see the PPP’s ongoing long march against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government?

AQB: Right now, the biggest problems facing the country are inflation and unemployment. In this situation, everyone who cares about the people and knows how hard the life of a common man has become must come out so that the government either takes steps to reduce inflation or go home. Both the PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started a protest campaign against the PTI government. Their objective is also the same. It is the responsibility of the opposition to take steps for betterment of the lives of the people of Pakistan.

Q

We see that the opposition is also planning to bring a no-trust motion against the government and there are reports that in case the government loses majority in the parliament, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister. What’s all that?

AQB: The PTI government has badly failed in delivering. It is incapable of running the affairs of the state and that’s the reason why we want a change of government. We believe that the more time the PTI stays in power, the more damage it will do to the country. I am in favor of snap polls as a government installed on the basis of a new election will be able to act more efficiently. However, even if a coalition government is formed for one and a half years till the next election, the people will get some relief.

Q

On which conditions has the PPP agreed to support the PDM parties in case of a no-trust move?

AQB: We are actually trying to oust the government through any means and are in talks not only with the PDM parties but also with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the PML-Quaid and also other coalition partners of the government. Once we are all done with it. Every party will contest elections on its own manifesto and agenda. Actually, I am also not aware of the discussions in the recent party meetings as I am in Quetta. But as I said earlier, once the government is gone through democratic process, the best people must come in power for the time being before the general election only for the sake of common people.

Q

You were a part of the PML-N and served as a federal minister during its five-year rule but suddenly you left the PML-N and joined the PPP. What were the reasons behind this?

AQB: That’s a good question and I have already answered it many times on various occasions. You must bear in mind that I had not contested the 2008 general election on the PML-N’s ticket. I had run the election as an independent and joined the PML-N only later. At that time, the PML-N had failed to get any provincial or National Assembly seat from the province. Before joining the PML-N, I had also weighed the option of joining the PPP which was in power then both in the Centre as well as in Balochistan. I wanted to do politics at the federal level to resolve the issue of Balochistan and it was a wrong decision to join the PML-N. Few things were on my mind while deciding to join the PML-N.

The PML-N in 2013 emerged as the largest party in Punjab and at the federal level. It was also backed by the establishment. As all the stakeholders are on the same page then I felt that my presence in the PML-N could help in finding solutions to the issues of Balochistan. However, I failed. I admit that the PML-N supported in allocating and releasing funds for my constituency. Shehbaz Sharif always gave me honor and I also respect him.

However, when the PDM was formed and anti-army slogans were raised in public rallies I was disillusioned. I have been a part of the armed forces for decades and I have earned all respect because of the army. That was the reason why I left the venue of the PDM’s November 2020 Quetta rally after receiving PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Later, the PPP approached me and I joined the party. The PPP leadership listens to my views and seconds my opinions. But even today my mission is to resolve the issue of Balochistan. My mission is to decrease the bloodshed in the province. I don’t want to only highlight the basic problems of the province but also want to resolve them.

Q

People think that you become part of every party that is backed by the establishment. When the establishment was with the PML-N you joined it and now it appears that the PPP has joined hands with the powers that be you have become part of the PPP. What’s your take on this?

AQB: I disagree with this perception because after the ruling party the PML-N is the biggest party both at the federal level and in Punjab but I left the PML-N. Abdul Qadir is not an opportunist! What a person needs is fame, position and money. I joined the army and reached the highest ranks.

I led two corps – first in Punjab and then in Balochistan during the martial law. People became ministers or ambassadors on my recommendations. I have already enjoyed fame. I served as Balochistan governor; was elected as a parliamentarian twice in a row and also served as a federal minister for five years.

I am as rich as any general could be and I have more than enough for my two children.

However, Alhamdulillah I am a clean man and no one can ever say that I committed any corruption. I have even handled a Rs100 billion project in a perfectly transparent manner. I only want to say that

I have no lust for power and fame now. So, it is an absurd allegation that I change parties for ulterior motives. My main objective now is to help resolve the issues of my province.

Q

Can you please share how many ambassadors or ministers were appointed on your recommendations?

AQB: Mir Hussain Bux Bangulzai, Amir Abdul Rahman Khan Nausherwani, and others became ambassadors on my recommendation.

Q

You were a federal minister and Dr Abdul Malik Baloch was Balochistan chief minister when you two went abroad to meet separatist Baloch leaders like the Khan of Kalat and Brahamdagh Bugti. Why did that process of talks remain inconclusive?

AQB: Let me clarify one thing: I had not met the Khan of Kalat. Dr Malik and I had gone to Geneva and met Brahamdagh. Brahamdagh had not made any demand that could not be fulfilled. However, the main problem was that other irreconcilable groups also existed on the ground.

Q

But what were his demands?

AQB: As I said, those were not big demands. Baloch nationalists often make these demands from the Centre. He also wanted to be given the status in the Bugti tribe that his grandfather Nawab Akbar Bugti enjoyed. He was also concerned about the missing persons.

Q

You started some water projects in Kharan but even now clean drinking water is not available there.

AQB: I suggest that people make a documentary on development projects in Kharan. As an elected lawmaker from the area I had earmarked Rs200 million for a water project, which helped people to engage in agricultural activities as well. I later also allocated Rs500 million for construction of a dam. This dam has been largely completed but it is still not functional due to some technical issues. I recently visited the Garage Dam which will be the largest dam in Balochistan. It will be complete by 2023.

I hope this dam will resolve the water issue in Kharan. I also started the project to build a 200-kilometer-long road between Kharan and Yakmach. It is a beautiful road. I recently travelled on it and reached Dalbandin in just two hours. Another road will be constructed soon to connect the area with the Iran border. All this is because of my efforts, Alhumdolliah. Another project initiated by me is that of a cadet college which is being built on 200 acres. You can go and see the progress. I also established a separate vocational training Institute for men and women. I am thankful to Shehbaz Sharif sahib who as Punjab chief minister gifted Rs1 billion for the project. Another project is a maternity and childcare hospital which has been established on a 2-acre piece of land that was private property. I have funded this project myself. We also made a trust – the Rahim Noor Trust. This trust conducts operations at a subsidized rate. We also tried to resolve the electricity issues. It was due to my efforts that the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport authorities opened their offices in the area.

Q

What’s the actual issue of Balochistan?

AQB: In my opinion, the biggest issue of Balochistan is poverty.

Q

So it is not related to politics?

AQB: At the heart of every political issue is the economy.

Q

Some nationalists also hold this view.

AQB: They can say what they wish to but this is my personal belief. We don’t have electricity, water, and other basic amenities in this age so it’s a big question.

What's the way forward?

AQB: I believe that a sincere and honest leadership can solve a lot of problems. The leadership must be accountable and answerable to masses as well as media and other institutions.