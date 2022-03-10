Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:41 am
Inflation vigorously thumped comman man in last 3 years: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif . Image: File

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that inflation has thumped the common man in this era that is unlikely to be found in history.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was talking to media outside Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court.

He said that the incumbent government has drowned the country’s economy in the last 3 years and a no-confidence motion had been filed.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif claims no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is a public demand

“The country is badly poverty-stricken and the number of unemployed has increased exponentially”, Sharif added.

The PML-N leader blamed the government’s corruption, incompetence, and disappointing progress for the plummeting economic situation.

“The Opposition has moved the no-confidence motion as per the aspirations of the nation”, he said.

While replying to a question, Shehbaz Sharif maintained that Imran Khan was frightened and that is why he was giving such statements.

“It will be taking years to clear the filth Imran Khan has dispersed”.

