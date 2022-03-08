Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:39 am
International Women’s Day being observed in Pakistan, across the world

women's day

This year’s theme of the day is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. Image: AFP/File

International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan and across the world today with an aim is to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s theme of the day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Addressing an event on the eve of International Women’s Day in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need for women’s financial inclusion to ensure their economic empowerment in society.

In her message, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said, “Today #InternationalWomensDay2022 to celebrate Womanhood. Salute to all women who fight all odds to achieve their goals. Salute to all women who devote their lives to nurturing their children & the family. Salute to all the young girls pursuing their dreams – they are our future.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter and said, “This Women’s Day, I pay tribute to Pakistan’s women in diplomacy, who work tirelessly for progressive Pakistan. Thank you for your leadership, courage, and conviction. #IWD2022”

“Today on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I pay homage to women all over the world, including Pakistan. This day of March is a symbol of women’s struggle and rights, 49% of Pakistan’s population is made up of women and women are the backbone of every sector of the country,” said senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman.

