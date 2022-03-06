Adsence Ads 300X250
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Schedule, venue, match timings

Delhi Capitals Schedule

Delhi Capitals. © cricketaddictor

Delhi Capitals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Delhi Capitals Complete Squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Delhi Capitals Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 27 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 3.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 2 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 10 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 16 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 22 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 28 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 1 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 3.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 5 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 8 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 16 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium

