Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:58 pm
IPRI holds ‘Afghanistan and South Asia’ webinar

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:58 pm
ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Japan in Islamabad in collaboration with the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) held a webinar on Thursday, titled, ‘Afghanistan and South Asia’, a statement said.

The deliberations covered Afghanistan’s post-Taliban scenario, Pakistan-India relations with particular focus on Kashmir and regional connectivity.

The Japanese speakers included Middle East Institute of Japan Research Fellow Aoki Kenta and Gifu Women’s University Centre for South Asian Studies, Japan Visiting Researcher Kasai Ryohei.

The speakers discussed the role of Taliban and what impact the dispensation will have on Pakistan-Japan relations. Japan’s efforts in South Asia in an age of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan’s developmental potential as well as geostrategic opportunities were also highlighted.

With Afghanistan remaining the convergence point of interaction, the speakers reflected upon the new developments and as to how important is humanitarian assistance and nation-building.

Other speakers included former Ambassador to UAE and Iran, Asif Durrani; NDU, Islamabad Peace and Conflict Studies Assistant Professor Dr Maria Saifuddin Effendi; and Government of Balochistan, The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Public-Private Partnership Unit’s Rafiullah Kakar.

Former Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif and Senior Correspondent Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Abubakar Siddique also joined as discussants.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the webinar was an attempt to promote and develop intellectual exchange between the two countries, which would contribute towards further enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

IPRI Acting President and Director Research Brigadier Raashid Wali Janjua (Retd) said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region, while highlighting the region’s progress and connectivity through economic and energy corridors.

While South Asia remains one of the least integrated regions of the world, the speakers urged the need for maximising ties and opening new vistas of cooperation.

They said in the prevailing regional environment, Pakistan’s relevance in South Asia is likely to emerge as a trading corridor and the CPEC is a landmark achievement in linking South, Central and East Asia.

