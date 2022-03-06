Is opposition serious about no-trust move?

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, PML-Q Leader

The joint opposition is serious about the no confidence motion without a shred of doubt. Let me say that the opposition’s no confidence plan to oust the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan is a big cooking pot on the stove, and something will come out of it.

The broth first gives steam before it boils. For now, only steam is coming out. We will be able to say something concrete after the first boil. As I said, the ingredients are in the pot and I will speak on this after the smoke rises after the first boil. But let me tell you categorically that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not perturbed or worried about the opposition’s threat of no confidence motion against him.

As far as our recent meeting with Imran Khan is concerned when he visited our house, the issue of no-confidence was not discussed at all. We had some reservations about the rising inflation in the country, but the prime minister had taken excellent measures to mitigate inflation and the current reduction of Rs10 in petroleum prices and Rs 5 in electricity tariff would greatly benefit the masses.

During our meeting with the premier at our home, we also appreciated his announcement of reduction in petrol and power prices and also told him that the announcement of package for restoration of industries is also very good. We also told the premier that similar announcements should also be made about the industrial estates of Punjab.

As far as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement about the next 48 hours being crucial is concerned, only he (Maulana Fazl) could elaborate on it. Our family has been the epitome of dignified politics since decades and we maintain good and cordial relations with all the parties belonging to the treasury or opposition benches.

That’s why we met representatives of all the parties including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Imran Khan, MQM’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others. We discussed to resolve the political issues and problems through negotiations and these meetings were all part of the political and democratic process.

The parliamentary committee of PML-Q has given me the powers to make party decisions and Inshallah we will take a decision which would be in the interest of common people of this country and that would also strengthen the democracy in Pakistan.

“Opposition is unsure on what basis are they going to challenge Imran Khan ”

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, GDA Leader

If we examine the pattern of opposition, we can see the role of two major parties – PMLN and PPP – is more significant than the other parties in the opposition. In fact, all other parties in the opposition are relatively small and cannot make any major impact. The level of understanding among the two big parties is so complex that no one is able to predict anything. On different occasions, we were amazed to see the proximity between PPP and PML-N while they could be totally at odds with each other on many occasions as well.

In the past, during many public meeting, they passed scathing comments against each other and vowed to drag each other on roads and to teach each other a lesson for life etc. We also saw Maryam and Bilawal coming close on different issues and then suddenly parting ways while expressing serious difference of opinion. This inconsistent attitude of the two parties has convinced the entire nation that the PDM’s no confidence plan won’t be so effective or well thought out. If this opposition was and is serious in bringing down the government, then should have gone for it without wasting any time. They should have collectively submitted their resignations to the speaker and then it would be a matter of days.

The reason behind opposition failing to make any serious impact is that they are all individually focusing on attaining their personal interests and achieving their own agenda on the basis of their narratives.

In the past few years, we have seen that there were a number of occasions on which the opposition could have given tough time to the government but at the time of voting for legislation of different bills in the Parliament, their senior leadership went missing.

Besides, the Opposition is unsure on what basis are they going to challenge Imran Khan and his government. Sometime they say it is bad governance. At other times they say it is inflation and rising unemployment rate. And then you hear them say that they want the PM out because he has destroyed democracy. So they themselves are confused in my opinion. We do realise the prices have gone up due to which the masses are facing difficulties in daily life. But this has also happened during the tenures of the past governments.

I have been part of the assembly for three consecutive terms now and I have seen prices skyrocketing in the PPP and PMLN governments as well and they also went to IMF for assistance and bail out packages. As far as GDA’s role goes in this situation is concerned, it is very clear that GDA has always maintained a democratic stance and stood by its allies through testing times, whether it was PML-N in the past or this current government.

We never believe in blackmailing and threatening our allies. We stand by the PTI government although this government hasn’t granted our members any development funds for our constituencies. But Peer Sahib is standing firmly with this government as a reliable ally to unconditionally protect and save the democratic system in the country.

“Time will reveal the seriousness of the opposition regarding this motion”

Salman Mujahid, MQM leader

According to the current political scenario and as per the recent statements made by Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman and the PML-N leadership, it seems the opposition is really working hard to accomplish their desired goal. Most recently Maulana and PML-N made a tall claim that they have completed the required number to dethrone this government and they are also asserting that they don’t even feel the need the support of government allies in this regard. If we believe their assertions, then it seems like the opposition is very committed and serious to carry out this no-confidence movement against PM Imran Khan.

They are trying to say that it is just a matter of time now that they will table this no-confidence motion in the house. So let’s wait and see and only time will reveal the level of seriousness of the opposition regarding this motion. The stage is set and we have both jockey and the horse ready for the ride. Let’s see who wins the race.

Yes we are the allies of PTI government, but MQM is an independent democratic party which takes its own independent decisions regardless of any external pressure. We go through a well-established and smooth collective systematic consultation process in which members of our Rabita Committee sit together to think carefully before carrying out a policy decision about any issue.

At this moment we are still standing with the government. But as our convenor Khalid Mabool Siddiqui has said, we are standing on the borderline now and it wholly depends on the PM whether he wants us with him as allies. We had presented our 14 demands to the government out of which not a single one has been met with proper action. It has been three and a half years that all of our seven MNAs have given solid support to the government and yet our demands haven’t been addressed. Our offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and in other several cities of Sindh are still closed and we don’t feel politically independent due to this.

I think that the PM needs to assess our situation seriously because for a party that used to have 18 to 20 MNAs in the National Assembly and almost 51 MPA’s in the provincial assembly has been cut to size in the 2018 elections.

We have heard that Imran Khan has announced his visit to our head office in the coming days and we intend to inform him about our reservations regarding the imprisonment of our workers and the missing persons. Besides, the development of Karachi and other cities is also our top priority for this meeting with the prime minister and we will suggest to the PM that his government should work with full energy and resources to develop Karachi. So we are hoping for the best and are standing by with the government. But what the future holds, only time will tell.