Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Isabela Merced all geared up to work in HBO Max’s Turtles All the Way Down

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:18 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Isabela Merced is poised to feature in New Line’s HBO Max adaptation of John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down.’
According to reports, Hannah Marks, an actor-turned-director, is directing the adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel. Which has been previously lined up at Fox 2000.
The screenplay was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are best known for co-creating the hit show ‘This Is Us.’

Read more: HBO Max Lineup for 2021-22: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

The project tells the tale of Aza Holmes, a 17-year-old girl who is striving to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student. Who is dealing with an unceasing bombardment of intrusive, obsessive thoughts that she can’t control. When Holmes’ childhood crush is reconnected by chance, she is forced to confront fundamental concerns. About her capacity for love, happiness, friendship, and optimism in the face of her mental illness.

Read more: HBO Max to stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ in January
Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill will produce. Green, Aptaker, and Berger will serve as executive producers.
The project, which is set to premiere on HBO Max in April, is planned to begin filming in April.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Kate Winslet is ready to grace the screen once again

Kate Winslet, took a break after her powerful portrayal as a Delaware...
1 day ago
Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided a date for their wedding?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are set to spend the rest of...
1 day ago
Ariana DeBose recalls an encounter with the Hollywood legend Denzel Washington

Ariana DeBose of West Side Story recalls a memorable encounter with Hollywood...
1 day ago
Zoe Kravitz posted an Instagram story to clarify her comment in a recent interview

Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify comments she made in...
1 day ago
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the...
2 days ago
Sandra Bullock talks about Channing Tatum's Nude scene in the movie The Lost City

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, stars of the new adventure-romance film The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Caitlyn Neier
3 mins ago
I divorced my husband, but I remarried him – we’re expecting another child; it sounds crazy, but it’s true love.

A MUM has revealed how she divorced her husband and then remarried...
9 mins ago
Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut at 54

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as vaudeville jazz singer Roxie...
Russia to no longer participate in Council of Europe
11 mins ago
Russia to no longer participate in Council of Europe

MOSCOW, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russia will no longer participate in the...
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood
12 mins ago
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Actress Sara Loren opened up about why she prefers working in the...
Adsence Ad 300X600