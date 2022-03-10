Isabela Merced all geared up to work in HBO Max’s Turtles All the Way Down

Isabela Merced is poised to feature in New Line’s HBO Max adaptation of John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down.’

According to reports, Hannah Marks, an actor-turned-director, is directing the adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel. Which has been previously lined up at Fox 2000.

The screenplay was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are best known for co-creating the hit show ‘This Is Us.’

The project tells the tale of Aza Holmes, a 17-year-old girl who is striving to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student. Who is dealing with an unceasing bombardment of intrusive, obsessive thoughts that she can’t control. When Holmes’ childhood crush is reconnected by chance, she is forced to confront fundamental concerns. About her capacity for love, happiness, friendship, and optimism in the face of her mental illness.

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill will produce. Green, Aptaker, and Berger will serve as executive producers.

The project, which is set to premiere on HBO Max in April, is planned to begin filming in April.

