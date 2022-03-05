Islamic Summit to held in Islamabad in March: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that after a long hiatus, the Islamic Summit is going to be held in Islamabad on March 22.

He was conducting a press conference today (Saturday) in Islamabad.

The minister said that so far, 29 foreign ministers have confirmed their participation in the summit.

He said that the government welcomes Awami Long March but wanted the procession to reach Rawalpindi after the cricket match with Australia.

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that the whole country stood by Imran khan and the government was strong under the leadership of PM.

The federal minister also opined that mostly terrorist attempts took place whenever the country progressed in cricket.

He said that relations with the United States were also moving towards improvement and not only this, PM would be visiting Europe very soon.

Chaudhry advised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to withdraw the party from Zardari before the change in government.

He also expressed gratitude to the allies for their immense support.