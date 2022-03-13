Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
It is a great honour for Pakistan to host OIC-CFMs: FM Qureshi

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
OIC

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says it is a great honour for Pakistan to host OIC-CFMs. Image: File

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that after holding of a successful extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) in Islamabad last year, now the hosting of upcoming 48th session of the OIC-CFMs would be a great honour for Pakistan.

The foreign minister was chairing a high-level meeting with regard to arrangements for the upcoming OIC-CFMs in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarrar, Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and other senior officials.

Heads of different committees of the ministry gave a comprehensive briefing to the foreign minister about the arrangements for the upcoming event.

The foreign minister, during the meeting, observed that Pakistan was fast becoming a center for global attention due to the diplomatic situation.

He also thanked all the participants and directed them to spare no effort to finalize the preparations for OIC CFMs.

On 26th December, 2022, Pakistan finally managed to bring Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis to the global center stage by hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on December 19.

The extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers not just successfully highlighted the plight of Afghans, but it also dispelled the hostile propaganda that Islamabad had increasingly been isolated in the international arena.

The initiative remains timely against the backdrop of the crisis-situation in Afghanistan following the swift takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and the subsequent resource-crisis faced by this war-ravaged country.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis aggravated as the United States froze Kabul’s $9.5 billion worth of foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, the US-led western bloc imposed several sanctions that blocked even relief and humanitarian aid for the Afghans.

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers highlighted this very crisis, which impacts the region as well as the world at large. The session — attended by more than 30 Foreign Ministers and Deputy Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States – also welcomed representatives and delegates from the United States, China, Russia, the European Union P-5, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Nations, Islamic Development Bank (IDB), World bank, GCC, ECO, Arab League, besides the Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi, who headed an eight-member delegation.

The meeting was the largest in Afghanistan following the collapse of the US-backed Kabul regime and the swift seizure of power by the Taliban in August.

