Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jake Gyllenhaal claims he was a “victim” of Taylor Swift’s “overwhelming” fling

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
Taylor Swift

Jake Gyllenhaal claims he was a “victim” of Taylor Swift’s “overwhelming” fling

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s previous relationship has recently made headlines due to the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), but it has been reported that the Prisoner actor believes he was the victim of a ‘overwhelming’ fling with the Grammy-winning singer.

An insider told OK! Magazine that the Donnie Darko star was caught off guard when Swift’s 2012 song poked fun at him with the lyrics, “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”

“He says they had a strong connection, but it became overwhelming,” the outlet’s source said.

“There is no bad blood on Jake’s part,” it went on to say.

The insider clarified, however, that Gyllenhaal admires Swift’s talent and listens to her songs.

“He said it brings him good memories,” the magazine’s source revealed.

“Jake’s told everyone that he wants to let bygones be bygones,” the insider said of the 41-year-old actor’s recent comments on fan hatred.

“He’s overjoyed that she’s doing so well — and that she’s found love again,” it continued.

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha's new lawsuit, saying, 'Let's finish with Ukraine first.'

Meghan Markle's supporters are rallying around her as she receives yet another...
26 mins ago
Amy Schumer broke Micheal Cera's policy of Family secrecy

Michael Cera's life has taken a turn for the better! According to...
32 mins ago
Meghan Markle supporters mock Samantha's new lawsuit, saying, 'Let's finish with Ukraine first.'

Meghan Markle's supporters are rallying around her as she receives yet another...
1 hour ago
SBP hosts discussion on digital banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) hosted a discussion on digital...
1 hour ago
SBP may consider global commodity prices in upcoming monetary policy decision

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to consider the...
2 hours ago
Miscreants involved in Peshawar blast have been identified: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that all the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Islamic Summit to held in Islamabad in March: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday...
9 mins ago
Atlanta’s cast is bringing the show to Europe

Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) takes his tour to Europe in the...
9 mins ago
PM Imran Khan grieved over Shane Warne’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his grief over the...
Kourtney Kardashian
17 mins ago
Kris Jenner reveals that Kourtney Kardashian has found the coveted ‘balance’ with Travis Barker

Kris Jenner recently revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is overjoyed to have finally...
Adsence Ad 300X600