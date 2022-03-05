Jake Gyllenhaal claims he was a “victim” of Taylor Swift’s “overwhelming” fling

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s previous relationship has recently made headlines due to the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), but it has been reported that the Prisoner actor believes he was the victim of a ‘overwhelming’ fling with the Grammy-winning singer.

An insider told OK! Magazine that the Donnie Darko star was caught off guard when Swift’s 2012 song poked fun at him with the lyrics, “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”

“He says they had a strong connection, but it became overwhelming,” the outlet’s source said.

“There is no bad blood on Jake’s part,” it went on to say.

The insider clarified, however, that Gyllenhaal admires Swift’s talent and listens to her songs.

“He said it brings him good memories,” the magazine’s source revealed.

“Jake’s told everyone that he wants to let bygones be bygones,” the insider said of the 41-year-old actor’s recent comments on fan hatred.

“He’s overjoyed that she’s doing so well — and that she’s found love again,” it continued.