Iqtidar Gilani Our Correspondent

11th Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
JI likely to adopt neutrality option on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Iqtidar Gilani Our Correspondent

11th Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
Jamaat-e-Islam JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq. Image: File

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has hinted at maintaining neutrality of the party on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Zardari seeks Siraj’s support for no-confidence motion 

Speaking at Central Executive Council meeting at Mansoora, he vowed to continue struggle for the rights of people instead of becoming a part of any political circus, an implicit reference to tussle between the ruling party and the joint opposition.

As per the insiders, the JI CEC authorised Sirajul Haq to take final decision on the issue of supporting any party on the no-trust move. The JI has one member in the National Assembly. The decision of remaining neutral will benefit the ruling party as it is up to the opposition to bring the required number of law makers to the parliament.

According to a statement, the CEC discussed the prevailing political situation, local bodies and general elections, JI sit-in movement and the organizational matters.

SJamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj said that there was no difference between the agenda of the ruling coalition and the main opposition parties. He said the leaders of the opposition parties and the government representatives approached him for support during the last few days.

Read more: Jamaat-i-Islami steps in

Both the sides had no interest to eliminate interest-based economy and give the country Islamic system, he said. The ruling elite, he said, was united to keep the country under the US influence and their fight was only to protect self-interests. They were the loyal to western masters instead of Islam on whose basis the country got independence, he said.

Pakistan has been deprived of the Islamic system under a conspiracy and the present and past rulers were part of the plot, he said. “The JI has chosen the path of Islam and its struggle aimed at making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state”, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir expressed concerns over use of foul language by the leaders of political parties and their workers during the prevailing political crisis. “There is open exchange of abuses and threats on social media and public rallies”, he said while fearing that the situation could further weaken the already fragile democracy in the country.

The PM, he said, had again gone to the container’s politics. He condemned the police torture on members of National Assembly and Senate in the parliament lodges.

Read more: Siraj wonders why PPP, PTI holding protest marches against each other

He said the use of institutions for political gains was unacceptable. He said the government action reflected that it lost senses.

He urged the people to reject the forces of status quo and choose the JI to put the country back on the right track.

