Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:15 pm
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:15 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West addressed his painful divorce in a cryptic social media post.

On Friday, the 44-year-old rapper admitted on Instagram that he is out of breath as a result of his divorce.

He then compares his divorce to injuries and illnesses, concluding that it feels like “full-blown Covid.”

Drawing on his mental anguish, the All Of The Lights hitmaker describes the split as “walking on glass” and his hands as “burned on the stove.”

“Divorce feels like your children have been taken from you/Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow/Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow/Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow/Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow Divorce feels like laboured breathing. Divorce feels like Grandma never recovered from her cold/ Divorce feels like you’re suffocating/ you’re barely breathing.”

Kanye and ex-wife Kim Kardashian have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

According to PageSix, “it is unclear whether West wrote the lyrics himself or if they are part of a new musical project he plans to release.”

Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live cast member.

