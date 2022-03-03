Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system: Khalid Maqbool

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system. Image: File

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the MQM-P is not the part of the process of forming and removing governments. The opposition has been asked what difference it will make when the PTI is removed, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also being asked if any change has brought about since his coming to power.

“Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system. The MQM has strongly protested against the amendment to the PECA ordinance without consulting the federal law minister and the party. We want to sit down and talk to all people, including the opposition,” he said.

“We do not need those who are weak and greedy. We are not with those who raise anti-Pakistan slogans. Asif Zardari should be asked the reason for the increase in crime in Karachi, Karachi police is neither local nor thief, Sindh Secretariat is presenting the scene of a language secretariat,” he added.

He said this while talking to reporters at Quetta Press Club Hal Hawal programme on Wednesday. He was accompanied by members of the Coordinating Committee.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the MQM does the politics of middle class.

“We have sent common man as leader instead of feudal lords, professional politicians and investors to assemblies,” he said.

He said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) does not want just change for forming and removing the government but it wants to bring the middle class to the top level.

“Under democracy, there will be a local government system, the fruits of which will be transferred to the lower level,” he added.

He said, “We have also met the opposition and asked it what they would do after coming to power.

“We are not with the government in every good or bad deed.. We have supported the governments to save democracy, not the government three times,” he said.

“It is learned that another minister will be appointed in the federal cabinet which is not acceptable for the MQM. It is the responsibility of the rulers to create facilities for the downtrodden sections. The MQM wants to change the rotten system of the country for which the people of the country including Balochistan should support us,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that we do not need weak and greedy people. 90% of workers are with us.

He further said that no allegation has been proved against any leader of the MQM.