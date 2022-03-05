Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:51 pm
Kate Middleton bashed for ‘trying to be someone else’: source

Kate Middleton is being chastised for allegedly attempting to ‘copy’ Princess Diana with her photographs.

This news comes just days after a previously unseen photograph of the late Princess Diana, taken in 1988 by renowned photographer David Bailey, was put on display.

Princess Diana can be seen gazing off into the distance in the black-and-white photograph, striking a side profile pose while wearing eye drop earrings and a satin ensemble.

The princess’ fans were not pleased when the photo was released for Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday photographs, which had a similar appearance.

Kate Middleton

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, was the one who drew comparisons between the two women and urged Kate Middleton not to act like the former princess.

“I think Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge should stick to being herself,” the author and biographer wrote on her personal Twitter account. She doesn’t have to pretend to be anyone else, including Diana. She’s perfect the way she is.”

