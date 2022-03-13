Kate Middleton ‘forced to apologise’ for not ‘looking like Cinderella’

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward.

However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal.

Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess.

Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated seeing a “real princess” but was left underwhelmed when seeing Kate not wear a gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to apologise “for not wearing a pretty dress” in a very cute exchange, The Mirror reported.

Rhian explained at the time: “My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess.

“Kate said ‘I’m really sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today’ and Annabel said: ‘I thought you’d look like Cinderella’.”

She added: “Annabel was so taken with her, she went up and gave her a huge hug and I was extremely surprised that Kate embraced her in such a way.”