Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kate Middleton ‘forced to apologise’ for not ‘looking like Cinderella’

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward.

However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal.

Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess.

Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated seeing a “real princess” but was left underwhelmed when seeing Kate not wear a gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to apologise “for not wearing a pretty dress” in a very cute exchange, The Mirror reported.

Rhian explained at the time: “My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess.

“Kate said ‘I’m really sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today’ and Annabel said: ‘I thought you’d look like Cinderella’.”

She added: “Annabel was so taken with her, she went up and gave her a huge hug and I was extremely surprised that Kate embraced her in such a way.”

Also Read

Read More

34 mins ago
Prince harry's life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms....
39 mins ago
Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

TYCOON Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a stunning 25-year-old actress with...
1 hour ago
Russia launches an airstrike just 12 miles from the NATO border, killing 35 people at a base where foreign instructors are assisting Ukrainians

A Russian airstrike on a base where foreign instructors were assisting Ukrainians...
2 hours ago
China places 17 million residents under Covid lockdown

BEIJING, March 13 - The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put...
3 hours ago
Nine killed by bombing in southern city of Mykolaiv

KYIV- Nine people have been killed by a Russian airstrike on the Black...
8 hours ago
Ukraine readies for 'relentless defence' of Kyiv

KYIV- Ukraine prepared Sunday for a "relentless defence" of Kyiv as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian convoy
27 seconds ago
Moment YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding terrifyingly lethal anti-tank missiles

THIS IS THE MOMENT WHERE YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by...
Kangana Ranaut
2 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s ‘pin drop silence’ on The Kashmir Files

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her...
Shilpa Shetty
19 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty shares a photo of binge-eating with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday joined Shilpa Shetty for her latest Sunday...
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan
20 mins ago
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan

Saba Qamar spoke with an Indian news outlet over the phone about...
Adsence Ad 300X600